Kansas Extends Offer to High-Upside 2026 Big Man
Kansas has built a reputation for developing raw, potential-rich big men into finished products. From Joel Embiid, to Udoka Azubuike, to current big man Flory Bidunga. And the process is set to continue with incoming recruit Paul Mbiya – a 6-foot-11 Congolese big man.
While coach Bill Self and his crew love heading across the globe for their frontcourt, there is another potential candidate to be the next Jayhawks paint presence of the future – and this one lies in the States.
Josh Irving, a Pasadena, California native, and 6-foot-10 center in the Class of 2026, picked up an offer from Kansas on Wednesday night per his X account.
Similar to many past Jayhawk greats, Irving is a dominant defender around the basket, utilizing his tremendous length and next-level anticipation. On the offensive end, Irving specializes as a lob-threat and one-man clean-up crew, putting back endless missed layups – often with a thunderous jam.
Ranked 104th overall in the country and the 12th-best center by 247 Sports, Irving currently holds 11 offers, although just seven are from high-major programs. Much of his interest – and nearly all of his offers – are from West Coast schools, including Cal, USC, and Washington.
The Jayhawks appear to be the premier squad involved in Irving’s recruitment, although it’s worth noting USC and Cal both extended offers back in 2024 and have been heavily involved in the Irving sweepstakes for quite some time.