Kansas Commit Paul Mbiya: What He'll Bring to The Jayhawks
Needing to round out his roster, and with the transfer portal heavily picked over, coach Bill Self was forced to turn to the high school ranks or international waters, and he chose both.
After signing top-50 2026 prospect Kohl Rosario – who’s set to reclassify to 2025 and join Kansas this season – on Tuesday, the Jayhawks landed Congolese 6-foot-11 big man Paul Mbiya on Wednesday.
Here’s the run-down on Mbiya.
Kansas on SI recruiting take: Paul Mbiya
Mbiya’s otherworldly length cannot be overstated. Get this: his seven-foot-seven wingspan would’ve rated first in the entire 2025 NBA Draft (Duke’s Khaman Maluach had the longest with a 7-foot-6 wingspan).
Naturally, Mbiya’s physical traits make him a difference-maker in a few key areas: defense and rebounding.
Defensively, it’s quite difficult for any opponent to get a shot up in one-on-one situations against Mbiya. On the help side, he controls the entire paint, and oftentimes forces offensive players to just kick the ball out to the perimeter – although they still attempt far too many shots on Mbiya, hence his 3.1 blocks per game with ASVEL Villeurbanne.
As a rebounder, Mbiya’s size plays an influential role in his ability to be an impact player on the boards, but his activity and ability to understand where the ball is coming off the rim are what allowed him to be dominant on the glass, wrangling in 11.6 rebounds per outing.
Offensively, all of Mbiya’s game is a work in progress, but the flashes are eye-catching. His footwork is developing, but Mbiya already has a go-to baby-hook and a drop-step to counter it. He’s shown a face-up game, knocking down mid-range jumpers at times, and Mbiya can even put the ball on the floor for straight-line drives.
Currently, he specializes as a roll-man and constant lob-threat, usually sitting in the dunker’s spot if he isn’t in the midst of a pick-and-roll or post-up. But, between dump-offs from driving teammates, diving to the basket after setting a screen, and his presence on the offensive boards, Mbiya was able to put up 15.5 points last season.