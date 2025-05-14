Kansas Fans React to Dame Sarr-to-Duke Rumors on Social Media
One of the best 2025 prospects still available in the college basketball world, Dame Sarr, was all set to head to Lawrence, Kansas. At least, that's what everyone seemed to believe.
That was until rumors started swirling today that Duke is now more in the mix, and the 247 Sports Crystal Ball that predicted Sarr was going to KU has disappeared.
Social media, mainly X, blew up today with all types of reactions from KU fans. None of them were happy, even though there's nothing of substance to believe anything has changed.
Sarr hasn't officially made any decision yet. It's still possible he'll end up being a Jayhawk.
The Dame Sarr-to-Duke rumors are just that - it's all total speculation and guessing based on X going full X. That didn't stop Kansas fans from going off the deep end, like ...
Jayhawk fans are freaking out. Some are mocking past quotes, like when Bill Self talked about a roster people will love, and others are mentioning the interaction between Self and Darryn Peterson about how they feel about the offseason.
Kansas basketball has had a solid offseason, but nowhere near the one fans were hoping for. Sarr could make everything look a whole lot better, but some are already grouchy, again, based on nothing more than mere speculation.
What's all the fuss about? He's good enough to consider going into the NBA Draft.
Kansas fans are trying to cope, and not many are hopeful about Sarr committing to the Jayhawks, but again, that's social media.
There is no final decision yet on where Sarr will land, but one thing is for sure: if Sarr doesn't end up in Lawrence next fall, it's a huge loss for the Jayhawks.
Until then, keep the faith, Jayhawk fans.