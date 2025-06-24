Kansas Hosting Nation's No. 1 Center in 2026 Class for Unofficial Visit
Amongst the excitement of Kohl Rosario committing to the Jayhawks, the work is never ending for Bill Self.
Earlier this morning, it was announced Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are hosting Ethan Taylor, a 2026 prospect, for an unofficial visit today.
Taylor is a 4-star recruit who attends Link Academy. The 7-foot, 230-pound big is listed as the No.1 center in his class per On3.
Taylor is a Kansas City native, as he played for Shawnee Mission Northwest before transferring to Link Academy this summer for his final season.
During his junior season, Taylor averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.81 blocks per game. His skill, along with his size and athleticism, has led him to become a top prospect in the 2026 class.
Taylor's recruitment skyrocketed this summer playing with Mokan Elite, as multiple big-name schools, including Baylor, Houston, Texas, and Florida State, made calls to him.
Although this is only an unofficial visit, it is a great sign to see, as this is not the first time Taylor has made his way to Lawrence to visit.
Taylor would be a perfect fit in the Bill Self system. He is a high-motor player and would be one of the many skillful bigs Bill Self has coached in his years at Kansas.
He would most likely take on a big role as well. Pairing him up with Flory Bidunga would be a sight to see. But if Bidunga were to leave for the draft, Taylor would have some big shoes to fill in Lawrence.