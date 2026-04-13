Kansas Interested in Star Big 12 Transfer Who Tormented the Jayhawks

Yesterday, Flory Bidunga announced his transfer destination after spending two years with the Kansas basketball program. The National Defensive Player of the Year nominee committed to Louisville, along with Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad.



It felt like a betrayal by Bidunga, who left for a school with far less historical success or significance than KU. Regardless, the Jayhawks have their eye on a new big man who could be even better than Bidunga in the long run.

According to Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam is considering Kansas and other top programs. Although St. John's is hosting him for a visit tomorrow, Bill Self and Co. are absolutely in the mix for the 7-foot-2 big man.

In addition to St. John's, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam is also considering the following, per source:



UConn

Gonzaga

Arkansas

Duke

Kansas

Michigan State

Texas A&M

Tennessee

UCF https://t.co/miMHbO4fD6 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2026

Jayhawk fans may remember Thiam from when he torched the team in a rare Allen Fieldhouse loss this past season. He finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting in what turned out to be his highest-scoring performance of the year.



Following a solid freshman year at UCF where he led the Big 12 in blocks per game, Thiam transferred within the conference for a strong campaign at Cincinnati. While heading to his third Big 12 program in as many years would be unprecedented, there is no question Kansas is interested in him given what he showed when the two schools met in February.

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Similar to Bidunga, Thiam is one of the nation's most feared rim protectors and is capable of swatting away nearly any shot attempt that comes his way. He is also five inches taller and heavier than Bidunga, making him an even more meancing presence in the paint.



The Jayhawks will need to beat out premier programs like UConn, Duke, and others for his services, but Thiam would be a perfect successor to Bidunga. The question is whether KU will be able to compete with the NIL resources of those schools for a player of his caliber.