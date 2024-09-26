Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players
Bill Self enters his 22nd season in Lawrence with one of his deepest rosters, a great mix of returning stars and proven portal additions. The 2024-25 Jayhawks are built for a national championship run, which would be Self's third if he can cut down the nets in San Antonio next April.
Here's a projected depth chart for when Kansas opens the season Nov. 4 vs. Howard:
Point Guard
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Dajuan Harris Jr.
Senior
Floor general
Jamari McDowell
Sophomore
Great motor
Shooting Guard
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Zeke Mayo
Senior
Versatile scorer
Rylan Griffen
Junior
3-and-D
Small Forward
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
AJ Storr
Junior
Elite athlete
Rylan Griffen
Junior
Versatile wingman
Power Forward
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
KJ Adams
Senior
Max intensity
AJ Storr
Junior
Perimeter threat
Center
Name
Class
Two Words or Less
Hunter Dickinson
Senior
Commanding presence
Flory Bidunga
Freshman
Explosive athleticism
