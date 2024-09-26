KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players

Longtime Kansas head coach Bill Self has constructed one of the best rosters in America. Rich Cirminiello provides a projection of the Jayhawks' two-deep depth chart.

Rich Cirminiello

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a basket during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Bill Self enters his 22nd season in Lawrence with one of his deepest rosters, a great mix of returning stars and proven portal additions. The 2024-25 Jayhawks are built for a national championship run, which would be Self's third if he can cut down the nets in San Antonio next April.

Here's a projected depth chart for when Kansas opens the season Nov. 4 vs. Howard:

Point Guard

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Dajuan Harris Jr.

Senior

Floor general

Jamari McDowell

Sophomore

Great motor

Shooting Guard

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Zeke Mayo

Senior

Versatile scorer

Rylan Griffen

Junior

3-and-D

Small Forward

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

AJ Storr

Junior

Elite athlete

Rylan Griffen

Junior

Versatile wingman

Power Forward

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

KJ Adams

Senior

Max intensity

AJ Storr

Junior

Perimeter threat

Center

Name

Class

Two Words or Less

Hunter Dickinson

Senior

Commanding presence

Flory Bidunga

Freshman

Explosive athleticism

Rich Cirminiello

