Kansas Basketball Conference Opponents Unveiled for 2025-26 Schedule
With the Big 12 transitioning from 20 league games to 18 for the 2025-26 basketball season, the Kansas Jayhawks and other schools within the conference will only play a home-and-away with three teams.
Schedule-makers were tasked with assigning which schools would play each other twice, and according to CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, KU now knows its repeat opponents.
Kansas will only play Kansas State, Arizona, and Iowa State twice in the upcoming season.
K-State was a given since bi-annual Sunflower Showdown meetings have become a tradition between the in-state rivals.
While Kansas still dominates the all-time series, the Wildcats have won three straight contests in Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks will look to end that streak and go for a season sweep.
Iowa State and KU have a rich history with each other, and Bill Self’s squad always has a difficult time winning in Ames.
Arizona only played Kansas once in the regular season last year. Entering their second campaign in the Big 12, the Wildcats and Jayhawks could form a rivalry over time.
Although K-State and Iowa State were expected, it was surprising that KU was not scheduled for a second matchup with projected No. 1 overall team Houston or AJ Dybantsa and BYU.
The conference ditched the 20-game schedule following its first season, citing injuries and excessive travel as some of the many reasons for the change.
The Jayhawks will play the other 12 schools in the conference once, though it has not yet been announced which of those games will be at home or on the road.
KU's nonconference schedule can be found here.