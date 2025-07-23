Kansas Recruiting: Four-Star Sharpshooter Includes Jayhawk Basketball in Top Ten
Although Kansas is yet to land a 2026 prospect – which, mind you, isn’t a discouraging sign considering only five players in the top 50 have committed – the Jayhawks are clearly trending in the right direction. Mere hours after making five-star guard Tay Kinney’s top 12, head coach Bill Self and his crew made the cut for another highly-touted target: Billy White III.
White, who is tabbed as the No. 33 prospect in the country and fourth-best player in the state of Texas by 247 Sports, is down to ten schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
A 6-foot-8 wing, White has a silky-smooth jumper, along with the size and a fast release that allows him to get it off against nearly any defender. While White has a solid midrange pull-up, he thrives off the catch. Whether it’s a flare screen – which his AAU team sets for him often – into a triple, a simple spot-up, or a relocation, White always catches ready, and usually finds nylon if he puts it up.
Although shooting is the fulcrum of his offensive game, White is also a willing and able passer, an active cutter, and an impactful offensive rebounder. Defensively, White anticipates well and takes advantage of his length to send back shots at a high clip.
Worth noting, White has six visits scheduled with schools in his top ten – none of which are Kansas – and has already taken a trip to Texas A&M (although it was last year’s Buzz Williams staff). Nevertheless, Kansas is clearly in the thick of the race for White’s talents and remains the premier program, and only blueblood, that’s still in the mix.