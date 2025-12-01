KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Surges in AP Poll After Previously Being Unranked

Kansas' strong showing in the Players Era Festival forced AP voters to put the Jayhawks back in the Top 25.

Nov 15, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Princeton Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The fourth edition of the college basketball AP Poll came out Monday afternoon, and the Kansas Jayhawks were back among the ranked teams despite previously being unranked.

Last week, Bill Self and his team looked strong after a three-game stretch in the Players Era Festival in which they went 3-0. Now, KU sits at No. 21 nationally, with a chance to jump even higher after this week's game against No. 5 UConn.

Week 4 College Basketball AP Top 25

  • 1. Purdue (40)
  • 2. Arizona (6)
  • 3. Michigan (15)
  • 4. Duke
  • 5. UConn
  • 6. Louisville
  • 7. Michigan State
  • 8. Houston
  • 9. BYU
  • 10. Iowa State
  • 11. Gonzaga
  • 12. Alabama
  • 13. Tennessee
  • 14. Illinois
  • 15. Florida
  • 16. North Carolina
  • 17. Vanderbilt
  • 18. Kentucky
  • 19. Texas Tech
  • 20. Auburn
  • 21. Kansas
  • 22. Indiana
  • 23. St. John's
  • 24. USC
  • 25. Arkansas

Five Big 12 teams are ranked above Kansas, including Arizona (No. 2), Houston (No. 8), BYU (No. 9), Iowa State (No. 10), and Texas Tech (No. 19). The Jayhawks' past opponents include Duke (No. 4) and North Carolina (No. 16).

Other outlets, like Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, have KU at No. 14 in their latest rankings. Many others have placed KU inside the top 20.

While some fans were expecting a higher ranking for the Jayhawks following their win over previously undefeated and No. 13 Tennessee, the voters aren't putting too much stock into KU's victories just yet.

Kansas On SI's Take

In all honesty, I expected a slightly bigger jump for Kansas, somewhere in the 15–17 range. That obviously wasn't the case.

But in retrospect, it kind of makes sense why voters put them at No. 21. They had KU at No. 19 in the preseason and don't want to admit they might have underrated them early on.

This is just further proof that scheduling easier opponents gives you a better chance of being ranked highly. If KU had lined up eight cupcake mid-major opponents to start the year, they likely never would have dropped out of the top 25 in the first place and might even be hovering around the top 15 right now.

Still, the Jayhawks will be more battle-tested and have more quality wins than most schools by the time conference play rolls around. Rankings just don't mean all that much at this point in the season anyway.

It isn't surprising that the Jayhawks are ranked where they are right now due to their losses against UNC and Duke. But they certainly have a chance to rise over the next few weeks, especially if they knock off UConn in Allen Fieldhouse.

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

