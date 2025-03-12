5 Key Players to Watch in the Kansas vs UCF Big 12 Tournament Matchup
Kansas Basketball is set to take on UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament following an upset victory from the Knights on Tuesday.
These two have already met twice this season, both ending in Jayhawk victories, but this is March and the unthinkable is always a possibility.
There are five key players in this game that are going to need to have good nights in order for their team to move on to the next round of the tournament. Here are those players:
5. David Coit
Coit, averaging 5.1 points in 15.5 minutes per game, is going to be an impact player in tonight's matchup against the Knights. Coit, a three point specialist, is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arch this season and has been great off the bench for the Jayhawks.
When Kansas is in need of spark, Coit delivers and never shies away from the big moments. Although Coit is not the type of player to have a 20+ point game, his tenacity, energy and leadership could be a game changer down the stretch.
4. Moustapha Thiam
Coming off a 14 point, 11 rebound double-double against Utah in the first round, Moustapha Thiam is an impact player ahead of the second round matchup. In the most recent matchup against the Jayhawks, Thiam finished with 17 points in 27 minutes.
His 7-foot-2 build allows UCF to matchup against the powerhouse that is Hunter Dickinson. Thiam might not be a leading scorer in this game but watch as his defensive abilities could give Kansas issues.
3. KJ Adams Jr.
KJ Adams Jr. has been a strong asset for the Jayhawks in the second half of the season, including a 21-point double-double that came in the loss to Texas Tech. Adams has the ability to get any arena rocking with a massive dunk at any given time.
His athleticism is one of a kind and will be much needed in the Wednesday night matchup.
2. Keyshawn Hall
With 34 points and seven rebounds in the most recent matchup against Kansas, Keyshawn Hall is going to be heavily relied on by UCF. Averaging 18.6 points per game, Hall is an X-factor at all times.
Hall finished with 23 points in 36 minutes against Utah on Tuesday and looks to keep the ball rolling against the Jayhawks.
1. Hunter Dickinson
Averaging 25.5 points per game against the Knights this season, all eyes are on Dickinson ahead of the third meeting between these two teams. Coming off a 33-point Senior Day performance, Dickinson will look to make his final Big 12 Tournament his best.