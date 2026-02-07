Kansas vs Utah Injury Report: Latest on Darryn Peterson, Elmarko Jackson

Kansas and Utah are set to tip off their 10th conference game of Big 12 action later this afternoon. On Friday evening, both schools unveiled their final availability reports to disclose any injuries.



On Utah's end, several players will miss the contest. Kansas, however, appears to be generally healthy and is awaiting the final status of a key rotation player today.

Kansas vs. Utah Availability Report (Feb. 6)

Kansas

Out: Wilder Evers, Justin Cross

Questionable: Elmarko Jackson



Utah

Out: Babacar Faye, Jacob Patrick, Lucas Langarita, Obomate Abbey

Elmarko Jackson is listed as questionable for tomorrow's #kubball game vs Utah

Only walk-ons Justin Cross and Wilder Evers are out as of right now — Elmarko Jackson was given a 'questionable' designation on KU's side after bumping knees with another player in the BYU game. He was active for the Big Monday matchup against Texas Tech but looked a bit limited and missed all three of his shot attempts in 12 minutes.



On a better note, Darryn Peterson is not listed on the injury report. He missed 10 of the program's 13 nonconference games and was also absent for the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan during Big 12 play. Peterson should be good to go tonight, at least early on, considering his availability has been inconsistent in closing stretches this season.

Utah is not missing too many players, but it will be without one of its top guards, Jacob Patrick, who averages 7.2 points and hits 46.5% of his 3-point attempts. He has not played in a game since December.



Additionally, backup point guard Obomate Abbey (2.9 PPG, 2.5 APG) will miss his first contest of the year. The Utes need all the help they can get with their 1-8 conference record, making their absence a tough blow for Alex Jensen's squad.

Players Who Could See Minutes if Elmarko Jackson Is Out

If Jackson is unable to suit up, several Jayhawks could see an increased workload, with Jayden Dawson being the primary candidate. Dawson has typically been the eighth man in the rotation in what has often been a seven-man lineup for Bill Self.



Last game, freshman guard Kohl Rosario also saw meaningful minutes for the first time in quite a while. He played eight minutes compared to Dawson's two, although both players were scoreless.

While Rosario has struggled this season, shooting just 24.5% from three and essentially falling out of the rotation, Self's hand may be forced to give him a longer look today. Additionally, players like Jamari McDowell could see expanded roles depending on Peterson's late-game availability and foul trouble.