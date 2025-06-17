Potential 2025 Reclass Candidate Kohl Rosario Takes Official Visit to Kansas

Spring stock riser Kohl Rosario has locked in the following visits, per source.



Oregon: June 4-5

Kansas: June 17-18

Texas A&M: June 22-23

Duke: June 26-27

Baylor: June 29-30

UNC/FSU - TBD 1st week of July