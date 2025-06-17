Potential 2025 Reclass Candidate Kohl Rosario Takes Official Visit to Kansas
A few days ago, it was posted that Bill Self and the Jayhawks are on great terms with 2026 stock riser Kohl Rosario.
Rosario is also a 2025 reclass candidate, and as he continues to climb in rankings, he continues to hear from big-name schools as well.
The Jayhawks are heavily involved in the mix, and while other dates have been set for different schools, Rosario is currently on an official visit in Lawrence.
This is a special and much-needed get for the Jayhawks. Rumors are stirring that Rosario could be making his way to a college campus this summer. Even if he doesn't, he is still one of the best in the 2026 class and would be great in the Kansas system.
Rosario is a different type of talent. The 6'4'' 190-pound guard can shoot it from deep, but is also a high flyer around the rim. This past year he averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during the regular season for YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite league. During the playoffs he averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
His high level athleticism, along with his skills, have allowed him to become a national prospect. A few months ago, Rosario was not even ranked. Currently, he is ranked No. 91 in the 2026 class per On3, but is expected to make another big jump when updated rankings come out.
What would this mean for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks? All things good.
Rosario would be a great addition to the 2026 recruitment class and an even better add for this upcoming season as the Jayhawks have a few more roster spots to fill up and could have a chance to make a big impact on the floor in Lawrence.