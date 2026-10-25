Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Duke in Blue Blood Classic
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Coming off an exhibition loss to Louisville, Kansas is set to wrap up its preseason schedule with another home matchup. This time, the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils are coming to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1988, albeit in a game that doesn't count toward either team's record.
The contest falls at a rather inconvenient time, as it overlaps with the start of the NFL's 12 p.m. Sunday slate. But if you can't be bothered to watch all 40 minutes, don't worry! Here at Kansas on SI, we'll be providing nonstop updates throughout the afternoon to keep you up to date on every score change and significant development.
Kansas vs. Duke Live Score Updates
First Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04