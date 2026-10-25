Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Duke in Blue Blood Classic

Coming off an exhibition loss to Louisville, Kansas is set to wrap up its preseason schedule with another home matchup. This time, the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils are coming to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1988, albeit in a game that doesn't count toward either team's record.



The contest falls at a rather inconvenient time, as it overlaps with the start of the NFL's 12 p.m. Sunday slate. But if you can't be bothered to watch all 40 minutes, don't worry! Here at Kansas on SI, we'll be providing nonstop updates throughout the afternoon to keep you up to date on every score change and significant development.

Kansas vs. Duke Live Score Updates

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) goes to the basket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Half

N/A

Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks students cheer after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.