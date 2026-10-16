Tyran Stokes Interview: Kansas Phenom Previews Freshman Year, Relationship With Teammates

Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is entering his first year in Lawrence with lofty expectations. Much like Darryn Peterson a year ago, Stokes was the top-ranked recruit in his class and is projected to be one of the first players selected in next year's NBA Draft.

Coming into a high-pressure environment at 19 years old, let alone at a school like Kansas, isn't easy for every player to adjust to. However, head coach Bill Self is pleased with Stokes' attitude and believes he's made significant strides in his maturity.



"I think Tyran is more of a cross between Hunter [Dickinson] and Darryn [Peterson]," Self said during a press conference on Thursday. "No matter what, being at Kansas and being somebody that's projected to be what he could potentially be, there's going to be attention that you're not going to be able to get away from... I do think he's making a good effort to try and fit in."

Much has been made about Stokes' emotional maturity on the court. He's been known to be fiery and occasionally lash out when things don't go his way, which was a major point of concern when he initially committed to KU.

Coach Self reiterated that he's coached much more difficult personalities than Stokes, though, and has made it a point of emphasis throughout the offseason. Stokes is well aware of it and has been working on that aspect of his game.



"I'm going to be playing against high-level players, playing in high-level environments," Stokes said. "There's going to be crazy atmospheres that are talking crazy. Things might not go my way, so just being able to ignore that and keeping that next-play mentality."

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his interview with reporters yesterday, Stokes had nothing but praise for his teammates. He called Luke Barnett the team's best 3-point shooter, fellow freshman Trent Perry the best dunker, and big man Paul Mbiya the biggest lob threat.

All three of those players have been on campus throughout the summer practicing with the team. However, Stokes has formed a particularly strong bond with Melvin Council Jr. in a short period of time.



The super-senior from Rochester was presumed to have exhausted his collegiate eligibility after the 2025-26 campaign, only for him to be granted a court injunction and return to the Jayhawks earlier this month. In just a few weeks, his leadership has already made an impact in the locker room.

"Melvin, when I came here last year, he was just barking, it was weird," Stokes joked. "The energy that he carries himself with is just great. He's smiling all the time. I didn't know him as well as I do right now when I visited, but being around him in the locker room, he's a high-character dude."

Super serious convo right here ⬇️



Tyran Stokes and Melvin Council Jr. comparing their Frenchies 😂🐶



"Oh they gonna have fun." @KSNTSports | #KUbball pic.twitter.com/5MJ8yxiL42 — Sydney Clark (@SydneyClark___) October 15, 2026

Although there may be some growing pains as Stokes adjusts to the college game, he may have more talent than any KU freshman Self has ever coached. Now, it's just a matter of seeing how quickly he can put it all together once the games begin. The Jayhawks open their preseason tonight in an exhibition versus Pittsburg State.

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