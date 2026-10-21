Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Louisville in Exhibition Matchup

Kansas and Louisville are set to square off in an exhibition matchup tonight in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the second part of a home-and-home series the two schools scheduled, which kicked off in 2025 when the Jayhawks defeated UL 90-82 in the KFC Yum! Center.



While this is a scrimmage that won't count toward either team's official record, it will still be nationally televised. For those who can't tune into the game or simply want to track the action, we'll be providing periodic live updates of the score and significant updates from the contest.

Kansas vs. Louisville Live Score Updates

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) passes the ball against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

Kansas Jayhawks fans put their hands up during a free throw against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Link: Watch ESPN

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