Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Louisville in Exhibition Matchup
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Kansas and Louisville are set to square off in an exhibition matchup tonight in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the second part of a home-and-home series the two schools scheduled, which kicked off in 2025 when the Jayhawks defeated UL 90-82 in the KFC Yum! Center.
While this is a scrimmage that won't count toward either team's official record, it will still be nationally televised. For those who can't tune into the game or simply want to track the action, we'll be providing periodic live updates of the score and significant updates from the contest.
Kansas vs. Louisville Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPNU
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04