Skip to main content
KANSAS

Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Louisville in Exhibition Matchup

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Louisville basketball score in today's exhibition matchup with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to steal the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) in the exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to steal the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) in the exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Kansas JayhawksLouisville Cardinals

Kansas and Louisville are set to square off in an exhibition matchup tonight in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the second part of a home-and-home series the two schools scheduled, which kicked off in 2025 when the Jayhawks defeated UL 90-82 in the KFC Yum! Center.

While this is a scrimmage that won't count toward either team's official record, it will still be nationally televised. For those who can't tune into the game or simply want to track the action, we'll be providing periodic live updates of the score and significant updates from the contest.

Kansas vs. Louisville Live Score Updates

Melvin Council Jr.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) passes the ball against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

Kansas Jayhawks fans
Kansas Jayhawks fans put their hands up during a free throw against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville

Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPNU
Link: Watch ESPN

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

Share on XFollow Josh_Schulman04
Home/Basketball