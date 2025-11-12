Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
The No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (1-2) are set to face off in Allen Fieldhouse this evening.
Just days after falling to North Carolina on the road, the Jayhawks are looking to get back in the win column with a pair of tune-up games against the Islanders and Princeton later this week before taking on Duke in the Champions Classic.
For those who don't have access to ESPN+ or simply want to track the game, refresh this page periodically to check our live score updates.
First Half
Pregame - Darryn Peterson is in street clothes and doesn't appear to be suiting up tonight. The Jayhawks will play their first game of the regular season without their freshman star.
20:00 - Elmarko Jackson draws his first start of the year with Peterson out. The rest of it stays the same with Melvin Council Jr., Kohl Rosario, Tre White, and Flory Bidunga.
17:36 - Bidunga gets the scoring under way with a loud alley-oop slam. The Jayhawks' next basket is a Rosario lob off a steal for another dunk. Kansas leads, 4-0.
16:38 - Texas A&M-CC takes its first timeout after Rosario throws down his second alley-oop dunk of the night. (Note: Kohl shaved his mustache off. Maybe that's why.) Kansas leads, 6-0.
15:19 - Bryson Tiller comes in and knocks down an and-1 layup. He will shoot the free throw after the first TV timeout. Kansas leads, 8-2.
14:00 - Bidunga has picked up two quick fouls, so he may not see much playing time throughout the rest of the half. Council is in obvious discomfort playing with a taped finger. Kansas leads, 12-4.
11:44 - Jamari McDowell knocks down the first 3-pointer of the night. The Jayhawks' defense has been suffocating so far. Kansas leads, 15-6.
9:24 - The offense is becoming a bit stagnant. Coach Self uses his first timeout. Kansas leads, 17-8.
8:36 - Rosario brings the house down once again with an electric alley-oop dunk. He now leads the team with eight points. Kansas leads, 21-8.
5:11 - KU's offense is running through Rosario, who knocked down his first three. White just hit an and-1 and is going to the line. The defense continues to be intense. Kansas leads, 28-11.
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Link: Watch ESPN+
Kansas vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Preview
It was recently reported that Kansas will be playing this game without star freshman Darryn Peterson due to his lingering cramping issue, which means it could be closer than expected.
While the Islanders aren't a particularly formidable opponent, they have been led to consecutive respectable seasons under third-year head coach Jim Shaw.
Before Shaw took over, the program made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and since then, Corpus Christi has finished second and fourth in the Southland Conference, respectively.
With KU's star player being held out, several other players must step up to make up for the lost production.