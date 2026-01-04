Kansas Basketball Fans Are Fed Up With Darryn Peterson's Injury Fiasco

The latest development of the Darryn Peterson situation has left Kansas basketball fans with more questions than answers, and the frustration about his injury hit its peak on Saturday during Kansas' loss to UCF.



Peterson was excellent in the first half, scoring 23 points and putting on a dominant offensive showing. However, he appeared in just five minutes in the second half and was held out down the stretch due to a minutes restriction for his lingering injury.

With all the speculation about Peterson's health going into the game, fans expected him to be 100% and ready to go based on previous comments by head coach Bill Self. That obviously wasn't the case, and the Jayhawks direly missed his offensive prowess late.



This may have marked a breaking point for the Jayhawk faithful, as fans on social media were outraged about the situation following the defeat.

I simply can’t defend Darryn anymore. Half a season and he’s still doing this. Such a disservice to his teammates and coaches. I guarantee he’s not the only one on the court who could use a theragun right about now.



You’re playing for the name on your chest here at Kansas. — JayhawkFocus (@JayhawkFocus) January 3, 2026

If Darryn Peterson isn’t soft, you’ve got to show us something to make us think he isn’t. Him sitting with his theragun and that blank stare while making zero attempts to go back into the game is not doing that. — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) January 3, 2026

Bill Self needs a better explanation for the Darryn Peterson situation.



Catering to his camp and only having him play when he wants to is a complete disservice to the rest of the team.



Kansas is losing games because of how this is being handled. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) January 3, 2026

There appeared to be a miscommunication between Self and the coaching staff about Peterson's injury. It is a fair question to ask why a player on a minutes restriction would play nearly all of his minutes in the first half of a close game.



Although Self said that Melvin Council Jr.'s foul trouble and Elmarko Jackson's injury played a part in his heavy first-half workload, there was clearly more to it than that. Peterson did not seem close to returning late, as he was seen doing work on the bike and using a Theragun with a KU trainer.

Bill Self's quote on what happened with Peterson in the second half. pic.twitter.com/sn4fjU3cHF — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) January 3, 2026

This is likely the first time that all Jayhawk fans can agree that something fishy is up with this fiasco. It has been a puzzling thing to navigate, but on Saturday, it reached its worst point.



There is no clear timeline for when his cramping might subside, nor is there an idea of when Self will begin being honest with the media.

It does not seem feasible for a team's head coach to be unaware of a minutes restriction for his star player and the No. 1 projected NBA Draft pick. If that was the case, it seems quite reckless for the program not be on the same page about his recovery.



The hope is that it will all wash away in the coming games of Big 12 play, and Peterson will no longer have his playing time restricted. Regardless, there is so much uncertainty about his status and who is pulling the strings that nobody truly knows what to feel.