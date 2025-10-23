4-Star Shooting Guard Luke Barnett Sets His Commitment Date
It is safe to say Bill Self has put together a loaded 2026 class, but there’s a chance another prospect will be joining the recruitment class.
Luke Barnett, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, will announce his college commitment tomorrow at 2:15 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports YouTube channel. He is deciding between Miami, UNLV, and Kansas.
Barnett’s recruitment exploded over the summer, as he is regarded as a 4-star recruit and ranked No. 144 nationally in the class of 2026. Barnett quickly showed coaches what he can do on the floor, and that is shooting the basketball at a high level.
Barnett recently made a trip to Lawrence, as he was visiting during Kansas’ annual Late Night in the Phog. The week prior, he was on a visit to Miami, and now he is finally ready to make his decision.
The high interest appears to be mutual between Barnett and Kansas. It was obviously a great sign for him to go down to Lawrence for a visit during Late Night.
Barnett’s visit took place on Oct. 17 and was originally offered by the staff on Oct. 1, indicating there would be no surprise if the sharpshooter landed in Lawrence next fall.
Barnett, who attends Mater Dei High School in California, would be a great addition to this Jayhawks team. Kansas would be getting another terrific outside scorer who is being acknowledged for improving other areas of his game as well.
Over this past summer, Barnett played for Arizona Unity of the Nike EYBL Circuit. He averaged 13 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, with a season high of 27. This carried over from his junior season, where he filled the stat sheet with a career high of 55.
The 2026 recruitment class for the Jayhawks is already well put together, with a variety of different styles of play, but the class does not have a pure shooter yet. Barnett would have a big role in this class.
It would also be exciting to see him alongside the No. 1 point guard in the country, Taylen Kinney. Kinney is a high-level facilitator who would have no issue finding Barnett on the floor. The two could make some noise next year in Lawrence.
As quickly as his recruitment blew up, his recruitment is coming to an end tomorrow. A crystal ball has not been placed for any school. Fans will have to wait until tomorrow afternoon to see where Barnett will take his talents.