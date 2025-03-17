KANSAS

NCAA Tournament Round One: How To Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

The Jayhawks seek to knock off the Razorbacks and take their first step towards a Final Four run

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

How to Watch Kansas vs Arkansas

Kansas (21-12) vs. Arkansas (20-13)

Day and time: Thursday (Mar. 20) at 7:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports | CBS App

Kansas vs Arkansas Odds and Ends

Kansas vs. Arkansas all time: Kansas leads the series 8-6
Streak: Arkansas has won two in a row against Kansas
Last meeting: Arkansas 72, Kansas 71, (Mar. 18, 2023, Des Moines, Iowa)

Probable Kansas starters vs Arkansas

Dajuan Harris Jr.
Zeke Mayo
Rylan Griffen
KJ Adams Jr.
Hunter Dickinson

Smart-Fan Stuff

Key stat: 4

Few teams in the country have a more well-balanced offensive attack than Arkansas, which has four players averaging double-digits and two scoring over 15.0 per game. 

The Razorbacks are led by Adou Thiero (15.6 points per game), an otherworldly athletic wing who gets downhill and to the charity-stripe (6.7 free throw attempts per game) at will, and Boogie Fland (15.1 points per game), a smooth, three-level scoring guard.

Meanwhile, guards Johnell Davis (11.2 points per game) and DJ Wagner (11.1 per game) add an extra punch to Arkansas’ scoring attack.

Worth noting though, Adou Thiero (knee) is doubtful to suit up in Thursday’s contest, and it’ll also be Fland’s first outing in over two months, as the freshman guard had been on the mend due to a thumb injury. 

Quick tips:

  • The Razorbacks are a middle-of-the-road rebounding squad (+0.8 margin per game) that has struggled at times to keep opponents off the offensive glass.
  • The Jayhawks, on the other hand, have snagged at least 13 offensive rebounds in each of their last three outings, and have been pouring in second chance buckets, and appear poised to continue both of those trends on Thursday night.  
  • Fifth in the country in blocks per game (5.6), Arkansas protects the rim with the best of them. Led by Zvonimir Ivisic’s 2.0 per contest, the Razorbacks ability to swat shots may bother Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson, and force guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zeke Mayo to get to their floaters at a higher rate than usual. 

Kansas 79, Arkansas 71

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball