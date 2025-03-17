NCAA Tournament Round One: How To Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas
How to Watch Kansas vs Arkansas
Kansas (21-12) vs. Arkansas (20-13)
Day and time: Thursday (Mar. 20) at 7:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports | CBS App
Kansas vs Arkansas Odds and Ends
Kansas vs. Arkansas all time: Kansas leads the series 8-6
Streak: Arkansas has won two in a row against Kansas
Last meeting: Arkansas 72, Kansas 71, (Mar. 18, 2023, Des Moines, Iowa)
Probable Kansas starters vs Arkansas
Dajuan Harris Jr.
Zeke Mayo
Rylan Griffen
KJ Adams Jr.
Hunter Dickinson
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 4
Few teams in the country have a more well-balanced offensive attack than Arkansas, which has four players averaging double-digits and two scoring over 15.0 per game.
The Razorbacks are led by Adou Thiero (15.6 points per game), an otherworldly athletic wing who gets downhill and to the charity-stripe (6.7 free throw attempts per game) at will, and Boogie Fland (15.1 points per game), a smooth, three-level scoring guard.
Meanwhile, guards Johnell Davis (11.2 points per game) and DJ Wagner (11.1 per game) add an extra punch to Arkansas’ scoring attack.
Worth noting though, Adou Thiero (knee) is doubtful to suit up in Thursday’s contest, and it’ll also be Fland’s first outing in over two months, as the freshman guard had been on the mend due to a thumb injury.
Quick tips:
- The Razorbacks are a middle-of-the-road rebounding squad (+0.8 margin per game) that has struggled at times to keep opponents off the offensive glass.
- The Jayhawks, on the other hand, have snagged at least 13 offensive rebounds in each of their last three outings, and have been pouring in second chance buckets, and appear poised to continue both of those trends on Thursday night.
- Fifth in the country in blocks per game (5.6), Arkansas protects the rim with the best of them. Led by Zvonimir Ivisic’s 2.0 per contest, the Razorbacks ability to swat shots may bother Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson, and force guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zeke Mayo to get to their floaters at a higher rate than usual.