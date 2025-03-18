KANSAS

Kansas vs. Arkansas: NCAA Tournament Round One Showdown Will Be Special

With legendary head coaches Bill Self and John Calipari facing off, Providence should be in for a show on Thursday night. One man's Kansas vs Arkansas prediction.

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shakes hands with Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) after the game at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shakes hands with Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) after the game at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Thursday night marks a meet-up between a pair of squads who both fell quite short of preseason expectations. Kansas (preseason No. 1) is slotted as its lowest seed in over two decades, while Arkansas (preseason No. 16) hardly even snuck into the tournament after entering the season as a legitimate Final Four threat.

Nonetheless, the Jayhawks and Razorbacks each have a blank slate, and a ticket to the Big Dance with an opportunity to salvage their seasons.

And with Arkansas led by John Calipari, and Bill Self under the helm at Kansas, the Hall of Fame coaches, each with at least one national championship under their belts, are always capable of leading their clubs on a deep run.

But, with star big man Hunter Dickinson at the offensive helm for Kansas, and a top-rated defense (11th in the nation according to KenPom), Self and the Jayhawks walk into Amica Mutual Pavilion with the upper-hand over the Razorbacks. 

With Arkansas having won three of its last four, and returning its second leading scorer in Boogie Fland, Thursday night certainly won’t be a cakewalk for the Jayhawks.

Ultimately, Kansas’ ability to slow down a rolling Arkansas offense will be the key determinant in Thursday night’s outcome. And while the Jayhawks won’t entirely have their way, they appear well-positioned to do just enough to escape Providence with an opening round win. 

Jackson Langendorf Prediction: Kansas 79, Arkansas 71

