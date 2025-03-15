What to Expect for Kansas Basketball Ahead of Selection Sunday
Kansas Basketball is headed back to Lawrence after an early exit in the Big 12 Tournament following a tough loss to Arizona on Thursday.
In Bill Self's tenure as the Jayhawks' head coach, Kansas hasn't stooped lower than a four seed in the NCAA Tournament. After the ugliest season yet under Self, the boys in blue will likely fall further than a four seed for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
According to Joe Lunardi's recent bracketology, the Jayhawks are sitting as the sixth seed in the Midwest region set to take on the 11th seeded Vanderbilt Commodores.
In another prediction from CBS College Hoops expert, Jerry Palm, Kansas is sitting as the seventh seed in the Midwest region with a first round matchup against tenth seeded Georgia Bulldogs.
KenPom analytics has the Jayhawks ranked 47th nationally in the offensive ratings and 11th nationally in defensive ratings, sitting 21st overall two days before Selection Sunday.
Kansas may be taking a rough route in this year's NCAA Tournament after being the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but they have one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history and an experienced roster that starts four seniors.
The experience that the Jayhawks bring to the table is one that could take them far in the tournament if they can peak at the right time.
Hunter Dickinson has been playing some of his best basketball of the season, posting double-doubles in seven of his last eight games. KJ Adams has been in double digits in five of his last six games, and Zeke Mayo has had the hot hand for Kansas.
If AJ Storr, Dajuan Harris Jr. and David Coit can sprinkle in strong performances, the Jayhawks have a chance to make a strong run. The name of the game is surviving and moving on, something that Kansas will have to pick up in order to avoid a first weekend exit.