New Darryn Peterson Injury Update Creates More Concern for Kansas
During his weekly press conference on Friday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self revealed the latest information on Darryn Peterson’s lingering injury.
According to Self, Peterson will remain sidelined this weekend and miss the upcoming game against Princeton. It marks the second consecutive regular season game Peterson has missed, and the third overall dating back to the exhibition against Fort Hays State.
This news shouldn’t come as a massive surprise for those who have followed the situation closely, but it is not an encouraging development nonetheless.
Self noted that Peterson’s hamstring is still not feeling right and that he needs more time to rest.
The leg cramping issue dates back to the Louisville scrimmage on Oct. 24, when Peterson appeared in only 10 minutes in the second half before being held out for the remainder of the game.
“He will not play tomorrow. He is still sore,” Self told the media. “For whatever reason, it’s still sore, and we’re trying to figure it out. But we don’t think it’s a long-term deal at all. But as long as it’s still this sore and limits him at all, there is no reason to put him out there yet.”
He went on to miss the Fort Hays State scrimmage as a precautionary measure and played only four minutes in the second half of the season opener against Green Bay after recording 17 in the first.
The most minutes he has played came against North Carolina, when he logged 28. However, that appears to be his limit so far as he works through the ailment.
There is no clear timetable for Peterson’s return, nor did Self provide any further updates besides confirming he would miss tomorrow’s game.
The Jayhawks won handily against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi without Peterson in the lineup, pulling away by 31 points. It’s not as though KU will be in jeopardy tomorrow either, but the concern stems from the fact that the Jayhawks are only a few days away from a pivotal nonconference matchup against Duke in the Champions Classic.
Self has said time and time again that Peterson would be playing in these games if it were absolutely necessary, so hopefully these absences don’t extend beyond the less meaningful games against tune-up opponents. However, it is a situation worth monitoring heading into the Duke game and beyond.
Expect Elmarko Jackson to draw another start at point guard, with players like Melvin Council Jr. and Flory Bidunga taking on extended offensive roles.