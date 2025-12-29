What KenPom Metrics Reveal About Kansas Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Kansas basketball team has been without its best player, Darryn Peterson, for nine of the Jayhawks' 13 games this season. Even in the contests Peterson appeared in, he was hampered by a lingering cramping injury that has limited the start of his collegiate career.



Despite this, KU finished nonconference play with a 10-3 record and several marquee victories. At this juncture in the season, advanced metrics are beginning to paint a clearer picture, so this is how Kansas stacks up on both ends of the floor heading into Big 12 play:

KenPom Metrics for Kansas Basketball (Dec. 29)

Offensive efficiency: 117.8 (55th nationally)

117.8 (55th nationally) Defensive efficiency: 92.6 (9th nationally)

92.6 (9th nationally) Adjusted tempo: 68.2 (212th nationally)

Defensively, Kansas has been nothing short of excellent. The Jayhawks boast strong point-of-attack defenders in Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White, along with a fearsome paint presence in Flory Bidunga.



In fact, the defense has been so good that KU is one of the few teams ranked inside KenPom's top 30 overall while sitting outside the top 50 offensively.

Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) shoots as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) looks on during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those offensive numbers could improve once conference play begins, especially if Peterson returns to full health. However, even with him back, the Jayhawks still lack a clear No. 2 option.



There have been sporadic contributions from players like Bidunga, White, and recently Council Jr., who has emerged as a reliable 3-point shooter. Still, a strong defense alone isn't enough to win a championship.

Head coach Bill Self desperately needs Peterson's shot-making and creation to generate easier looks for everyone else. Once he is back on the floor, the offense should open up and look far more fluid.



Peterson is also a solid defender who disrupts passing lanes and ball handlers, so his return shouldn't negatively impact the team on that end. There are a lot of "what ifs" surrounding his eventual return, assuming it does arrive at some point.

As for tempo, KU ranks outside the top half nationally, which may be surprising given how often the team plays in transition off misses. That said, this isn't a run-and-gun offense that lives off high-volume 3-point shooting. Self prioritizes defense and smart possessions over quick shots, and that philosophy isn't going to change anytime soon with a group of inconsistent shooters.



Overall, these metrics are encouraging if Peterson can overcome his injury. But if he continues to remain out, KU will likely continue to see clunky offensive possessions and scoring issues against the better defenses it will face in Big 12 play.