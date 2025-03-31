Kansas Guard Rylan Griffen, Former ESPN Top 100 Recruit, Hits Transfer Portal
After starting in 20 games for Kansas Basketball in the 2024-2025 season, Rylan Griffen announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal, according Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
After averaging 11.2 points per game and shooting nearly 40% from three in his second year at Alabama, Griffen made the move to Lawrence but struggled to fit into the Jayhawks' system.
Griffen, a former ESPN Top 100 recruit in 2022 and a member of the 2023-2024 Alabama team that made a Final Four run, averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his first year with the Jayhawks. He also started in 20 of the 33 games he played in this season, averaging 20.2 minutes per game.
The gifted shooter had moments where he stood out, but often was muted by the play of Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zeke Mayo.
Griffen's best game came against Houston at home where he kept Kansas in the game with 17 points, shooting 5-for-6 from three and added 7 rebounds in 31 minutes. Although the Jayhawks suffered the double-overtime loss, fans were impressed with Griffen's coming out party.
Kansas could be in some trouble with Darryn Peterson being the only sure thing for next season.
Here's what it boils down to: the Jayhawks are graduating Mayo, Harris Jr. and Shakeel Moore, David Coit, Rakease Passmore and Griffen are in the transfer portal, and the questions are surrounding AJ Storr's future in Lawrence.
If Bill Self wants to add experienced talent to his roster next season, he too will have search the transfer portal for answers. But it's Kansas - the talent will be coming back in soon.