Social Media Reacts to Flory Bidunga Returning and Adding Two Transfers
With Kansas’ lowest NCAA Tournament seed in decades, and a subsequent first-round loss in the Big Dance, head coach Bill Self and his staff were seeking to get the Jayhawks back on the right track during the offseason.
Fast forward two weeks in, and Kansas was on the entirely wrong track, having lost a large portion of its squad to the transfer portal, and sitting with a roster size in the single digits.
But, per usual in today’s landscape of college basketball, things changed in the blink of an eye, and this time it was in the Jayhawks’ favor.
On Saturday, Kansas not only signed Loyola-Chicago’s Jayden Dawson, but also landed a commitment from Illinois wing Tre White.
Dawson, a 6-4 guard, was a 13.9 point per game scorer, and connected on 2.7 triples per game (36.3 percent from deep), while snagging 3.1 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the high-flying 6-7 White averaged 10.5 points and grabbed 5.5 boards for the Illini this season.
Then, just when you thought Self’s roster moves had wrapped up for the weekend, he “landed” Kansas’ crown “addition” of the offseason in Flory Bidunga.
After entering the portal eight days ago, the freshman forward announced a return to Lawrence, and appears poised to be a go-to piece for the Jayhawks certainly on the defensive end, and likely on the offensive end too.
Naturally, with Self’s massive recruiting weekend, the worries and alarm have quickly turned into excitement as Jayhawk Nation enjoyed the exciting news.
Here are a few of the best reactions on social media: