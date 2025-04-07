KANSAS

Social Media Reacts to Flory Bidunga Returning and Adding Two Transfers

Head coach Bill Self went into the portal over the weekend and landed Tre White and Jayden Dawson, while winning back Flory Bidunga

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
With Kansas’ lowest NCAA Tournament seed in decades, and a subsequent first-round loss in the Big Dance, head coach Bill Self and his staff were seeking to get the Jayhawks back on the right track during the offseason.

Fast forward two weeks in, and Kansas was on the entirely wrong track, having lost a large portion of its squad to the transfer portal, and sitting with a roster size in the single digits. 

But, per usual in today’s landscape of college basketball, things changed in the blink of an eye, and this time it was in the Jayhawks’ favor.

On Saturday, Kansas not only signed Loyola-Chicago’s Jayden Dawson, but also landed a commitment from Illinois wing Tre White. 

Dawson, a 6-4 guard, was a 13.9 point per game scorer, and connected on 2.7 triples per game (36.3 percent from deep), while snagging 3.1 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the high-flying 6-7 White averaged 10.5 points and grabbed 5.5 boards for the Illini this season.

Then, just when you thought Self’s roster moves had wrapped up for the weekend, he “landed” Kansas’ crown “addition” of the offseason in Flory Bidunga.

After entering the portal eight days ago, the freshman forward announced a return to Lawrence, and appears poised to be a go-to piece for the Jayhawks certainly on the defensive end, and likely on the offensive end too. 

Naturally, with Self’s massive recruiting weekend, the worries and alarm have quickly turned into excitement as Jayhawk Nation enjoyed the exciting news.

Here are a few of the best reactions on social media:

Blueblood Program Doing Blueblood Things

Flory Bidunga's Not Done Yet

The (Angry) Hoosiers Have Entered The Chat

Did Self Find Another Zeke Mayo?

Tre White and Jayden Dawson = Bucket Getters

White Is Back Where He Belongs

White In N Storr Out

Chef Self Is Cooking

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

