The Most Concerning Aspect Of Kansas Basketball's Recent Struggles

Ever since Kansas basketball began conference play, the Jayhawks have looked like a completely different team, and for all the wrong reasons. They have lost two of their first three Big 12 games, both of which came on the road against UCF and West Virginia.



Despite having Darryn Peterson available for all three contests, KU has been unable to pull out wins, with its lone win coming over TCU in overtime after an improbable comeback.

All three conference opponents have looked comfortable and relaxed on offense. What was once considered a strength for Bill Self's squad now appears to be a weakness at the worst possible time.

Kansas' Defense Is Taking A Turn For The Worse

After opening conference play ranked No. 5 nationally in defensive rating, the team has slipped all the way to No. 14, a nearly 10-spot drop. That number could continue to lessen as conference play progresses and the Jayhawks face more potent offenses.



Through its first three Big 12 games, KU has allowed at least 81 points in regulation each contest, including a 100-point total in overtime vs. TCU.

Points allowed by #KUbball in regulation to begin conference play...



UCF - 81

TCU - 87

WVU - 86 — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) January 10, 2026

Self and Co. have built their identity on defense, and he has often said that the team's best offense comes from getting defensive stops. However, that has not been the case in recent games.



West Virginia repeatedly attacked the Jayhawks' defensive unit on Saturday, knocking down 11 3-pointers and shooting 48.2% from the field. Although Kansas held a lead at one point in the second half, the Mountaineers responded with a 16-0 run that completely shifted the momentum.

Additionally, TCU scored 51 points in the second half and finished with 87 points in regulation the game prior. The Horned Frogs would have won if not for late free-throw struggles, and they shot 15-for-35 from beyond the arc.



To make matters more concerning, Kansas is not a strong defensive playmaking team. It averages just 5.5 steals per game, ranking No. 322 nationally.

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the second half at Hope Coliseum.

Because of this, the Jayhawks rely almost entirely on solid on-ball defense and getting clean stops, something they have struggled to do in conference games. Flory Bidunga's rim protection is not enough to stop KU's perimeter defense struggles.

The Jayhawks are not built to win by simply outscoring opponents. Even with Peterson averaging 22.6 points in games he has played, KU still ranks No. 49 in the country in offensive rating, showing that the offense has a long way to go before the team can be considered a true Big 12 contender.



Until that changes, the defense must improve, and if it does not, Kansas basketball will continue to drop road games it should be competitive in. Without any adjustments in the near future, the Jayhawks will be looking at another double-digit loss season and a conference record hovering around .500.