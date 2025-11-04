Three Takeaways After No. 19 Kansas Blows Out Green Bay 94-51
Kansas basketball kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with a strong showing against Green Bay. The No. 19-ranked Jayhawks defeated the Phoenix 94-51 in a dominant display, shooting 56.9% from the field and committing only three turnovers.
It was a much more complete performance than either of KU's two exhibition games and certainly builds momentum heading into Friday's matchup against North Carolina.
Here are a few takeaways we gathered from the blowout victory.
3. This Roster Is Extremely Physical and Gritty
Kansas players were diving for loose balls all night and making hustle plays on both ends. Even those who didn't do much offensively, such as Kohl Rosario, still impacted the game in multiple ways.
For instance, Rosario grabbed three offensive rebounds in the first half alone, including a tip-in off a Darryn Peterson missed 3-pointer.
The Jayhawks recorded six steals and eight blocks, but many of their hustle plays will not show up in the box score. Those extra-effort moments earned KU additional possessions, an identity this team will need to continue embracing.
2. The Scoring Remains Top-Heavy
Flory Bidunga led the way with a game-high 23 points, while Peterson followed closely behind with 21. Besides those two, only Melvin Council Jr. reached double figures with 10 points.
Granted, Bill Self's minutes were dispersed more than usual because of the blowout. However, the offense was stagnant whenever Peterson or Bidunga was off the floor, and other playmakers like Council and Tre White had trouble creating for their teammates.
The duo of Peterson and Bidunga accounted for nearly half of KU's points, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it means those two will need to be practically flawless almost every night unless other contributors emerge. It's at least something worth monitoring moving forward.
1. Flory Bidunga Shows Signs of Sophomore Leap
Bidunga wasn’t very impressive during KU's two scrimmages, but he stepped up with a big-time performance tonight.
As we mentioned, he finished with 23 points and added six rebounds and three blocks on 9-for-11 shooting. At one point, he had connected on his first nine shot attempts.
This came just days after he went 3-for-9 from the field and missed all five free throws against Division II opponent Fort Hays State, an outing that made many fans question whether he had truly improved in the offseason.
However, it was evident tonight that he is a much better player than he was last year and has made strides on both ends. He will get another chance to showcase his growth against a much more formidable opponent later this week.