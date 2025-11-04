KANSAS

Three Takeaways After No. 19 Kansas Blows Out Green Bay 94-51

Here are some takeaways we drew from Kansas basketball's steamrolling of Green Bay in the season opener.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the court as Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots against during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the court as Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots against during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with a strong showing against Green Bay. The No. 19-ranked Jayhawks defeated the Phoenix 94-51 in a dominant display, shooting 56.9% from the field and committing only three turnovers.

It was a much more complete performance than either of KU's two exhibition games and certainly builds momentum heading into Friday's matchup against North Carolina.

Here are a few takeaways we gathered from the blowout victory.

3. This Roster Is Extremely Physical and Gritty

Kansas players were diving for loose balls all night and making hustle plays on both ends. Even those who didn't do much offensively, such as Kohl Rosario, still impacted the game in multiple ways.

For instance, Rosario grabbed three offensive rebounds in the first half alone, including a tip-in off a Darryn Peterson missed 3-pointer.

The Jayhawks recorded six steals and eight blocks, but many of their hustle plays will not show up in the box score. Those extra-effort moments earned KU additional possessions, an identity this team will need to continue embracing.

2. The Scoring Remains Top-Heavy

Flory Bidunga led the way with a game-high 23 points, while Peterson followed closely behind with 21. Besides those two, only Melvin Council Jr. reached double figures with 10 points.

Granted, Bill Self's minutes were dispersed more than usual because of the blowout. However, the offense was stagnant whenever Peterson or Bidunga was off the floor, and other playmakers like Council and Tre White had trouble creating for their teammates.

Darryn Peterson
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Green Bay Phoenix guard C.J. O'Hara (10) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) and guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The duo of Peterson and Bidunga accounted for nearly half of KU's points, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it means those two will need to be practically flawless almost every night unless other contributors emerge. It's at least something worth monitoring moving forward.

1. Flory Bidunga Shows Signs of Sophomore Leap

Bidunga wasn’t very impressive during KU's two scrimmages, but he stepped up with a big-time performance tonight.

As we mentioned, he finished with 23 points and added six rebounds and three blocks on 9-for-11 shooting. At one point, he had connected on his first nine shot attempts.

This came just days after he went 3-for-9 from the field and missed all five free throws against Division II opponent Fort Hays State, an outing that made many fans question whether he had truly improved in the offseason.

However, it was evident tonight that he is a much better player than he was last year and has made strides on both ends. He will get another chance to showcase his growth against a much more formidable opponent later this week.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball