Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Green Bay
If you want to track Friday's exhibition matchup between Kansas and Green Bay but don't have access to your TV or don't have an ESPN+ subscription, we've got you covered! Check back in or refresh this page periodically for live score updates from Kansas On SI.
First Half
N/A
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Green Bay
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Link: Watch ESPN+
Kansas vs. Green Bay Preview
The long-awaited debut of Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has finally arrived, and more importantly, Jayhawk fans will get to see their team in action for the first time in over seven months in a real game.
There has been plenty of anticipation for this moment, as many people are eager to see whether head coach Bill Self can return to his winning ways as he enters the late stages of his career.
KU has bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first weekend in three straight years, raising questions about whether the program has taken a step back or if Self is beginning to lose his touch.
With Peterson now running the offense, Self has one more chance to prove he can still win and potentially make a deep postseason run. However, that won't be determined today, as the first true test comes later this week when the Jayhawks take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Today's matchup will serve as nothing more than a tune-up, and ultimately shouldn't decide much. Still, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to watch for in this contest.
Several newcomers have something to prove, and fans will finally get a glimpse of what to expect from this team throughout the season.