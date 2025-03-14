Tommy Lloyd and Arizona 'Really Looked Forward' To Redemption Game Against Kansas
Earning the double bye as the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, the Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 14-6 Big 12) and head coach Tommy Lloyd hadn’t played since their season-finale on Saturday.
That Saturday contest, which was an 83-76 loss to Kansas (21-12, 11-9 Big 12), had been weighing on Lloyd and his squad, but fortunately, they didn’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption.
With Kansas taking down UCF in overtime on Wednesday night, the rematch was set for Thursday in Kansas City.
Jumping out to a 45-37 lead, the Wildcats wasted no time in getting their revenge. And while the Jayhawks made a run, closing the deficit to just one point with 5:43 remaining in the second half, it wasn’t quite enough, as Arizona ultimately prevailed 88-77.
“This game, we’ve really looked forward to playing it. Since, last Saturday, we had an awesome introduction to the Big 12 in Lawrence, Kansas,” said Lloyd in the postgame.
After Kansas used a late run in last weekend’s matchup to push the contest out of reach, Arizona was better-prepared to weather the storm of a Jayhawks run, and did so successfully on Thursday night.
“It was a very similar game today, they kind of made the run at the end and it kind of left a bad taste in our mouth [last game]. But by no means does that mean just because you lost the last one, the next one is going to be given to you,” said Lloyd.
With Kansas’ lack of depth being a clear weakness throughout the season, Lloyd focused on one key adjustment that ensured the Wildcats were well-positioned to get their redemption:
“How can they play 40 and 38 minutes and not be in foul trouble? We got to be more aggressive and get these dudes in foul trouble.”
Forcing four fouls on both KJ Adams and Flory Bidunga, the Wildcats did just that, driving Bill Self deeper into his bench, and discouraging Adams and Bidunga from being physical defenders – all of which resulted in a Jayhawks loss, and a ticket to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals for the Wildcats.