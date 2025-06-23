KANSAS

Top 40 Prospect in the Class of 2026 Reels in Offer From Kansas Basketball

The Jayhawks extended an offer to Billy White III, who is ranked 33rd in the country and currently holds over 20 offers.

Jackson Langendorf

Veterans Memorial junior Billy White III is the All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP on April 3, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Veterans Memorial junior Billy White III is the All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP on April 3, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday morning, coach Bill Self and Kansas extended an offer to Billy White III – a 6-foot-8 Class of 2026 wing from Corpus Christi, Texas – per his X account.

Tabbed as the nation’s 33rd overall prospect by 247 Sports, White is a highly sought-after recruit, already holding offers from 25 schools, including top-tier programs such as Tennessee, Illinois, St. John’s, and Texas A&M.

Joining the race for White a bit late, the Jayhawks may be a touch behind the eight ball, as White has scheduled upcoming visits to SMU, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Maryland – and he’s already been on campus at Texas A&M (old coaching staff).

With excellent size and length, White can get his shot off at will and has the buttery-smooth stroke to knock shots down at a high clip. Also a solid defender, White ensures his impact is felt on both ends of the court. 

The Texas native suits up for ASAK on the 3SSB (Adidas) Circuit for his AAU ball, while he attends Veterans Memorial High School.

Lacking consistent shooting across the board on Kansas’ current roster, White would be a dream fit as a long-range bomber with size on the perimeter for Self and his coaching staff – although the Jayhawks wouldn’t get White until next season, even if they end up landing him.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball