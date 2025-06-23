Top 40 Prospect in the Class of 2026 Reels in Offer From Kansas Basketball
On Monday morning, coach Bill Self and Kansas extended an offer to Billy White III – a 6-foot-8 Class of 2026 wing from Corpus Christi, Texas – per his X account.
Tabbed as the nation’s 33rd overall prospect by 247 Sports, White is a highly sought-after recruit, already holding offers from 25 schools, including top-tier programs such as Tennessee, Illinois, St. John’s, and Texas A&M.
Joining the race for White a bit late, the Jayhawks may be a touch behind the eight ball, as White has scheduled upcoming visits to SMU, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Maryland – and he’s already been on campus at Texas A&M (old coaching staff).
With excellent size and length, White can get his shot off at will and has the buttery-smooth stroke to knock shots down at a high clip. Also a solid defender, White ensures his impact is felt on both ends of the court.
The Texas native suits up for ASAK on the 3SSB (Adidas) Circuit for his AAU ball, while he attends Veterans Memorial High School.
Lacking consistent shooting across the board on Kansas’ current roster, White would be a dream fit as a long-range bomber with size on the perimeter for Self and his coaching staff – although the Jayhawks wouldn’t get White until next season, even if they end up landing him.