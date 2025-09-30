Top Basketball Prospect Puts Kansas in Top Four
Recruiting season is continuing to heat up for Kansas basketball.
Javon Bardwell announced he is down to four final schools. The list includes Texas, Louisville, USC, and Kansas.
Bardwell is only a junior and is regarded as one of the top small forwards in the country. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, and is from Scottsdale, Arizona. According to 247Sports, he is ranked No. 13 overall and the No.5 small forward in the country.
The 5-star prospect attends PHH Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. But, like many other Kansas recruits and players, he finds himself showcasing his talents in the Overtime Elite League, playing for the Diamond Doves.
Throughout the 2024-25 season, Bardwell averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. In his one playoff appearance, Bardwell contributed by adding 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal to the stat sheet.
Bardwell is a high-flying, athletic wing. He is praised for his play on both sides of the floor, as he is finding himself becoming a three-way scorer and is a very active defender. Analysts say that, as impressive as he is currently, Bardwell is continuing to take his game to the next level.
Bardwell visited Kansas on September 19, and that is currently his only official visit. With only three other schools to visit, it is a good sign for Kansas that he has already visited, considering he was offered by the staff in mid-August. All signs point to Bill Self and company heavily recruiting the young prospect.
Bill Self and his crew have been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail, and they have yet another connection to Bardwell. With the recent commitment of Taylen Kinney, Kansas now has four players coming from the OTE League. Connections can go a long way, and Kinney still has another year left in the league, meaning he’ll be around Bardwell.
A lot can change, and it can happen quickly. Bardwell still has three other schools to visit, but Kansas acted quickly in his recruitment at the right time, early.
Kansas will once again compete against a familiar school for the top prospect. Louisville lost out on Kinney, so Pat Kelsey will try his hardest not to lose out on another high-profile player.
Although it is early on, the Jayhawks need to continue to be active and stay connected to Bardwell. By the time fall of 2027 rolls around, Bardwell could be an instant impact athlete.