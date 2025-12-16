Former Kansas Basketball Assistant Dismisses Darryn Peterson Rumors

Everyone in the college basketball world seems to have an opinion on what Kansas guard Darryn Peterson should do as he continues to battle a lingering leg cramping issue. Some believe he should rest until he is fully healthy, while others think he should shut it down for the remainder of his freshman season and prepare for the NBA Draft.



After exiting late in the second half of Saturday's road win over NC State, scouts have reportedly grown increasingly concerned about what Peterson's injury could become if it is not properly resolved.

While many voices are calling for him to be shut down, a former Kansas assistant offered his perspective on the situation. Retired KU coach Norm Roberts discussed Peterson's injury during an appearance on the Field of 68 podcast and suggested that shutting Peterson down entirely has not been a topic of discussion.



"The other guys on the team, they see how he works every day, they see him in the training room, they see him on the court, and they see the effort he’s putting in," Roberts noted. "It’s not a deal where he’s just trying to sit out. He’s not. He wants to play, and he is an unbelievable competitor. That guy wants to play and be out for his team."

ICYMI: Norm Roberts brings unique perspective on the Darryn Peterson situation 👀



"There has not been ANY talk of Darryn Peterson completely shutting it down, internally. But it's a really tricky situation"



🎥: https://t.co/ddBjsb5x1W pic.twitter.com/R6fggqtWlj — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 15, 2025

It is unclear whether Roberts' comments stem from direct conversations with the staff or are simply his personal opinion. However, he likely has more intel than almost anyone outside of head coach Bill Self.



Roberts spent 14 years with the program, all with Self, and previously served as St. John's head coach from 2004-2010. He retired this offseason to make room for new KU assistants.

Roberts also acknowledged how difficult the situation is for Coach Self, noting that Peterson's long-term NBA future may outweigh the importance of playing a few additional college games.



"I think it’s a tricky situation, especially for coaches, but I also know that Coach Self understands that this young man has a long future playing basketball," Roberts said. "He cannot put him out there too early if he’s not ready to go."

Mar 9, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Norm Roberts fills in for the ill Bill Self (not pictured) in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

That stance does feel somewhat contradictory, considering the team has already played Peterson despite him clearly not being 100%. Self has previously stated that Peterson's hamstring and quad tightness have been present in all four games he has appeared in this season.



Regardless, it is refreshing to hear a perspective from someone who knows how Self typically handles situations like this and has likely been around the program enough to understand the internal dynamic.

The last time Coach Self spoke with the media, he listed Peterson as day-to-day ahead of tonight's matchup against Towson at Allen Fieldhouse. Fans will soon find out if he is active or inactive.