Tyran Stokes Named Preseason Freshman of the Year by Big 12 and CBS Sports

Kansas basketball freshman Tyran Stokes is compiling a strong batch of preseason honors as the start of the 2026-27 season for the Jayhawks quickly approaches.

On Thursday, he was named Preseason Freshman of the Year by Big 12 coaches as part of a slew of Big 12 preseason honors announced by the conference. He was also one of 10 players (and the only Jayhawk) named to the 2026-27 Monster Energy All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Stokes and the Jayhawks were picked to finish third in the 2026-27 Monster Energy Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was unveiled on Thursday as well.

In addition to his preseason Big 12 honors, Stokes was named national Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports and one of five players named to their Preseason All-Freshman First-Team as voted on by college basketball reporters at CBS Sports, 247Sports and analysts and on-air talent from CBS and CBS Sports Network.

This news comes shortly on the heels of Stokes also being named a Preseason First-Team All-American by CBS Sports – the only freshman to earn that honor among CBS Sports’ Preseason First Team, Second Team and Third Team selections.

Here’s what the voters had to say about Stokes being named Preseason Freshman of the Year.

“For the second consecutive year, a player not only lands on our preseason All-American team but is also the CBS Sports' preseason Freshman of the Year. Last season, Darryn Peterson — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz — earned the honor. This season, it's Stokes, who finished as the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. Part of the reason why Stokes is the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2027 NBA Draft is his blend of power and the ability to get downhill and to the rim, which sets him apart as an offensive player.”

Peterson was unable to live up to the preseason honors bestowed upon him due to his injuries, but if Stokes can stay healthy and avoid some of the maturity issues that plagued him in high school, the sky’s the limit for him this season with a team capable of winning the national championship.

Stokes and the Jayhawks will take the floor for the first time this season in an exhibition versus Pitt State on Friday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN+.

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