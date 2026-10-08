Kansas Basketball: Why Bill Self Finally Has the Roster for a Third National Championship

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has left a legacy in Lawrence and in college basketball that will never be undone.

He’s brought the Kansas program multiple Big 12 Conference and Big 12 Tournament championships, two national titles, and memories that will last a lifetime in the minds of KU basketball fans everywhere.

At this point, all he can do is add to his Hall of Fame career – and he may now have the team to do it.

After a rollercoaster of an offseason, Self has put together a roster that gives him perhaps the best chance of reaching a third national championship since winning his last in 2022. He’s got the right combination of youth, talent, and experience to achieve success in the NCAA Tournament – something that’s alluded Self’s teams these past few years with the Jayhawks failing to get past the second round.

The Talent

There’s no question that Kansas has the talent to compete with the best teams in college basketball this season.

That talent pool starts with Tyran Stokes, who is projected to be one of the top freshmen in college basketball this season and is one of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft next summer.

The Jayhawks won a highly contested recruiting battle with Kentucky and others for his services back in the spring, and provided a $5 million Name, Image, and Likeness deal to do it (according to On3.com.) They did that because they believe his presence will give them an advantage that no other team will have.

“I think we'll have the most talented player on the floor basically every night we play,” Self said. “That's fairly undeniable in Tyran.”

But Stokes isn’t the only talented player on this year’s team.

Five-star point guard Taylen Kinney – who was a McDonald’s All-American like Stokes and played on USA Basketball’s U18 team this summer – is expected to make an early impact and compete for starting minutes.

Freshman sharpshooter Luke Barnett has also earned early praise, and both Keanu Dawes (Utah) and Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo) were coveted transfers that KU added this offseason.

And with the return of Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White, the Jayhawks have a pair of players who could both earn Big 12 honors at season’s end this year.

The Depth

The biggest difference between this year’s team and recent KU teams that fell short, is that the 2026-27 roster has real depth.

The Jayhawks won’t have to just rely on their big star or their starting lineup to carry the team every night. They will have players who can come off the bench, provide a spark, and not miss a beat.

Self recently said he plans to go 10 deep this year, which will give him all kinds of options when it comes to rotations and lineups to match up with their opponents. Plus, it will help keep guys fresh and healthy throughout the season, which will be particularly important come postseason.

The Experience

With White and Council back in the fold, KU now has the experience to make a run in March.

If you think back to the 2008 and 2022 national championship teams that Self has had, they were filled with juniors and seniors who had experience on the biggest stages of college basketball.

With White and Council back in the fold, KU has that now. They have guys who have played in the NCAA Tournament, played in big games, and can help prepare the younger players for those moments when they come this season.

They also have experience in Self’s system, and that’s going to help ease the transition for all the news faces on the team this year.

There are still some unknowns with this KU team, and no one knows for sure how the season will go. However, the pieces appear to be there for the Jayhawks to put perhaps the final touch on Self’s illustrious Kansas coaching career with a third national championship.

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