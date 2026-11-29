The Kansas Jayhawks dropped another heartbreaker on Saturday with a 49-47 loss in double-overtime to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The loss extends KU’s losing streak at Oklahoma State to seven, with the last win coming 19 years ago in 2007 during the Jayhawks’ magical 12-1 season that resulted in an Orange Bowl win.

The defeat also brings KU’s record to a disappointing 4-8, marking the third straight losing season for the Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold after finishing 5-7 in 2024 and 2025. It’s the fifth losing season for Leipold since he took over in Lawrence in 2021 and brings his record as head coach at KU over these last six seasons to 31-43 overall (.419).

Kansas lost three of their previous four games entering tonight’s game with a chance to end the 2026 season on a positive note, but the loss just brings more frustration and questions for a program that is struggling to take the next step.

What does it mean for Leipold?

The disappointing finish puts Leipold squarely on the hot seat entering the 2027 season.

When you’re a top five paid head coach in the Big 12 who is in his sixth year and there have been millions of dollars invested into the program the last few years with the new stadium and Gateway District project, the expectation is greater than just to keep games close and be competitive.

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KU is 3-12 in 0ne-score games since the start of the 2024 season and at this point you can no longer attribute all those close losses to bad luck or bad calls – it’s a pattern. And it’s one that KU must overcome to progress as a program.

Luckily for Leipold, his latest contract extension from 2024 gives him an $18 million buyout should KU decide to fire him, which means his job is almost certainly safe for next season due to the financial challenges KU is experiencing from the investments made to the football stadium and the surrounding facilities.

His focus will now need to turn to making this offseason as successful as possible by retaining as many of KU’s talented players as he can – as they’ve done with star defensive end Leroy Harris III – and obtaining as many talented prospects as they can through the high school recruiting ranks and the transfer portal.

The college football early signing period for high school recruits runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, and the transfer portal opens Jan. 4 through Jan. 13, 2027. KU currently owns the No. 58-ranked high school recruiting class in the country with 18 players committed for next season, according to 247Sports.

Leipold will need to nail these additions heading into what will truly be a make-or-break season for him next year as head coach at Kansas. If he doesn’t, it will very likely spell the end of his up-and-down tenure in Lawrence.

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