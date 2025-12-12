Vanderbilt Offers Tyran Stokes: What Does This Mean for Kansas?

Tyran Stokes has easily had one of the most interesting recruitment processes for the class of 2026. It had been quiet, but finally Stokes announced he was down to a final three schools: Oregon, Kentucky, and Kansas.



That quickly changed a few days ago when Vanderbilt made a late offer, and Stokes is now down to a final four schools.

Vanderbilt has offered 5⭐️ Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, source tells @Rivals.https://t.co/swRlpd0stp https://t.co/GYAUtIto3A pic.twitter.com/ncsvhQR2lm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 9, 2025

Considering it seemed like Stokes was narrowing down to a final school, Vanderbilt snuck in surprisingly late, and Stokes added them to his list. So, what does this mean for the Jayhawks?



The Jayhawk faithful should not be too worried, as Kansas is still heavily involved in the race to land Stokes and may even be in a spot to land the top-rated prospect.

Earlier this year, Stokes left Notre Dame due to some issues off the court and found himself a new school in Rainier Beach, located in Seattle, Washington. Despite distractions off the court, Stokes still let everyone know why he is rated as high as he is.

In his season opener, the Kentucky native went unconscious, adding 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists to the stat sheet in a blowout win. In his home opener last week, Stokes was doing it all as he put up 27 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and eight rebounds in a win.



For Kansas fans, the staff showed a great sign when long-time assistant coach Kurtis Townsend traveled to Washington to see Stokes. They are still recruiting him very hard.

Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend was in attendance for No. 1-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes’ first home game at Rainier Beach High School (WA) last night, source told @Rivals. https://t.co/Zk5AVrf2oy https://t.co/OPVIwK5bPb pic.twitter.com/qCH5uVlmBw — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 10, 2025

With Vanderbilt offering this late, they obviously have something to offer Stokes. The best assumption would be NIL, which can make a huge impact on an athlete’s decision. However, in this case, Oregon can outbid any of the other three schools on this list, making it hard for them to secure a commitment from Stokes.



According to 247Sports, Kentucky does have a crystal ball to land Stokes, but Kansas should truly not be too worried about that. Although he is a Kentucky native, Stokes would be the first commit for head coach Mark Pope, who is currently struggling in his second season with the Wildcats.

Stokes has shared his opinions on Kansas, and he spoke very highly of both the staff and KU itself. One of his best friends, and a Kentucky native as well, Taylen Kinney is heading to KU next fall, and has talked about how is he trying to get Stokes to join him. When you have the best point guard in the country telling you to join him at Kansas, that is saying something.

Kansas has connections, a loaded 2026 class, and a Hall of Fame coach. Even with Vanderbilt’s late offer, Kansas fans should not panic.