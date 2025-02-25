Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas After Colorado Win
Despite securing a victory over Colorado on Monday, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped one spot in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) rankings, now sitting at No. 11.
Kansas currently holds a projected record of 20.3-10.7, with an expected conference mark of 11.3-8.7.
One of the biggest factors impacting Kansas' standing in the BPI is its remaining strength of schedule (REM SOS), which ranks as the most difficult in the country.
The challenging slate ahead could provide opportunities for the Jayhawks to improve their ranking, but it also presents the potential for additional setbacks against top-tier competition.
The ESPN BPI is a predictive metric that evaluates a team’s performance based on efficiency ratings, strength of schedule, and expected future results.
ESPN BPI Snapshot
No. 11 (Down 1 Spot)
Projected Record: 20.3-10.7
Projected Conference Record: 11.3-8.7
Win Conference: <0.1%
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 1st
Kansas might be sitting at No. 11 in ESPN’s BPI, but you won’t find them in the AP Top 25. That’s the kind of contrast that sparks debate—analytics say the Jayhawks are still a strong team, but voters clearly aren’t convinced.
If they can string together some big wins, they'll force their way back into the rankings. But for now, they’re stuck in that weird spot where the numbers respect them more than the polls do.