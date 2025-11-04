Why Kansas Basketball Should Be Favored Over North Carolina
Fresh off a blowout win over Green Bay in the season opener, the Kansas basketball team must quickly prepare for Friday's matchup against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
The No. 19-ranked Jayhawks will take on Hubert Davis' Tar Heels in the second edition of a home-and-home series between the two blue blood programs.
Since UNC sits just six spots below KU in the AP Top 25 and will be playing in a raucous home environment, it is safe to assume the Tar Heels will enter as slight betting favorites. However, Kansas has a strong chance to come out on top and should arguably be considered the favorite heading into this contest.
Led by freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks defeated No. 11 Louisville 90–82 in a preseason scrimmage on the road two weeks ago. In that game, Peterson erupted for 24 first-half points and six threes while KU's defense held freshman star Mikel Brown Jr. to just 2-for-15 shooting.
That Louisville team was picked to finish second in the ACC preseason poll, compared to North Carolina's third-place projection. Although an exhibition matchup doesn't carry the same weight as Friday's game will, it still shows that the Jayhawks will be ready for this tough test.
The Tar Heels are led by returning guard Seth Trimble, an excellent finisher around the rim and possibly their best player. In UNC's season-opening win over Central Arkansas State, freshman Caleb Wilson led the way with a team-high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
Other key contributors include Kyan Evans (15 points, six rebounds, five assists), Henri Veesaar (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Luka Bogavac (10 points, five assists), three newcomers expected to play big roles this season.
However, they simply do not have the star power that Kansas has with Peterson, a projected All-American candidate and the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. Furthermore, returning big man Flory Bidunga broke out with a career-high 23 points in the first game of his sophomore year, adding another element to Bill Self's offensive game plan.
Early-season matchups like this are always unpredictable. Neither team will be playing its best basketball in just the second game of the year, even though last season's meeting in Allen Fieldhouse was a thriller.
However, KU's preseason road win over a tough Louisville squad showed its ability to stay composed in big moments, and the roster boasts plenty of other talented pieces. All of these facts combined make the Jayhawks an intriguing pick if you're a betting man.