Why Kansas May Be on Pace to Lose No. 1 Recruit Tyran Stokes to Kentucky

For the last several months now, the Kansas Jayhawks have been seen as the favorite to land Tyran Stokes – the undisputed No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class according to every major high school recruiting service in the country.

KU owns a 28.6% chance of securing his commitment according to On3.com, and they’re the only school to receive a Crystal Ball prediction on 247Sports.

But the tide may be turning as Stokes announced this weekend that he will be taking a visit to Kentucky on Monday. The Wildcats have been the Jayhawks’ top contender for Stokes for the majority of this past year and were previously considered the favorite before KU gained traction heading into the new year.

“I think I will be going to Kentucky sometime this next coming week, I would say — any time after Hoop Summit,” he told NBA.com’s Krysten Peek. “It’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me. Just going out there to see what they’re talking about.”

Why Kentucky Might Now Be in the Driver’s Seat

With Stokes visiting this week, Kentucky will now likely have the chance to deliver the last in-person recruiting pitch to Stokes who is expected to announce his decision any day now that the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit events have passed and National Signing Day is approaching on April 15.

That’s a big advantage for Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and his staff to make a final impression and try to secure a commitment before he leaves Lexington.

Kentucky also has the advantage of being a Nike school, with whom Stokes signed a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with back in October. It’s possible that they will use that to their advantage by trying to further dissuade Stokes from going to KU (an Adidas school) and/or upping their NIL offer to him during his visit.

If this comes down to a bidding war like many have suggested, that will only further Kentucky’s odds. Kansas has a lot of holes on its roster right now that need to be filled, and the Jayhawks likely cannot afford to outbid Kentucky for Stokes and still have enough NIL money to put together the proper pieces around him.

KU is not out of the picture just yet, but Kentucky appears to have the momentum right now as we enter the final stage of Stokes’ recruitment.