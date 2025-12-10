Will These Kansas Basketball Newcomers Ever Pan Out With Jayhawks?
Now that we are 10 games into the Kansas basketball season, there is a general idea of where most Jayhawks currently stand with the team.
Bill Self's rotations have shuffled at times, but they have stayed similar for the most part. The starting five is likely set, and many players have transitioned seamlessly.
However, others have not enjoyed the same smooth transition through the first month of the campaign. With just three games remaining in nonconference play, there is a growing question of whether these KU newcomers will ever fully pan out.
Kansas Players Who Are Having Trouble Fitting In
Jayden Dawson
Season Averages: 8 GP, 3.6 PPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 RPG, 36.0% FG, 28.6% 3PT
It is unclear whether Dawson will ever truly break out as a Jayhawk, as he has been consistently phased out of the rotation.
After suffering an injury in the Players Era Tournament, he has played just nine minutes combined in the past two games, including only one minute against Missouri.
The Jayhawks brought him in from Loyola Chicago to be an elite 3-point shooter, but he has struggled in that area so far. He is hitting the long ball at just a 28.6% clip and isn't providing much else besides some defensive contributions on the perimeter.
Dawson has not played up to par, and it is becoming worrisome as his struggles resemble those of Nick Timberlake two years ago. He is not much more than a shooter, and if he isn't hitting threes, his importance significantly dwindles.
Kohl Rosario
Season Averages: 10 GP, 5.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.7 APG, 44.4% FG, 26.5% 3PT
Like Dawson, Rosario was brought in to excel from beyond the arc. While he has provided more defensively and on the offensive glass, Rosario is also beginning to be phased out of the rotation.
He played single-digit minutes for the first time this season in consecutive games and isn't being given much of a chance outside of garbage time. Rosario's 3-point struggles are even more severe, as his percentage currently sits at 26.5% on 3.4 attempts per game.
He brings plenty of energy and has encouraging traits, but he simply doesn't look ready to be a college star, which explains why he was removed from the starting lineup.
Rosario clearly is not the one-and-done talent many thought he might be, but he can still be an impactful player for this team.
Paul Mbiya
Season Averages: 7 GP, 0.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.000% FG
Going into the season, it appeared that Mbiya would be competing with Bryson Tiller for backup big-man minutes. Instead, the freshman has not appeared in three games due to a coach's decision and typically only checks in when foul trouble forces it.
Mbiya looks completely uncoordinated when he does make his way onto the court and is clearly a raw talent. His physical length is something you cannot teach, but he still has a lot to learn.
He probably won't contribute much, if at all, this season. However, he could become an important long-term piece if he sticks with the program.
