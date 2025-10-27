Is Kansas Freshman Kohl Rosario a One-and-Done Candidate?
NBA scouts are going to be watching Kansas basketball games this season for one main reason: Darryn Peterson.
The 18-year-old phenom is projected to be a top-3 pick in next year's draft and potentially the best guard prospect of the 2020s decade. He will headline every Jayhawk event this season, but Peterson isn't the only player on KU's roster with pro potential.
The first name that comes to mind is starting center Flory Bidunga, an incredibly athletic, shot-blocking big man poised for a breakout sophomore season. There are a few other role players who could stand out in complementary roles, but the next that stands out most is freshman Kohl Rosario.
The 6-foot-5 wing out of Overtime Elite is entering his first season of college basketball and has quickly earned the trust of Bill Self and his coaching staff.
Kohl Rosario: Could He Be a One-Year Player in Lawrence?
Rosario has been praised all offseason for his gritty play style and knack for diving after loose balls, one of his biggest strengths. However, that is not the only reason KU recruited him and had him reclassify up a year early.
In his lone season with Overtime Elite's YNG Dreamerz, he averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Rosario excelled as a 3-point shooter and was one of the best outside snipers in his class.
He brings something that not many players on this roster, besides Peterson, have, which is a fluid and quick jump shot.
Rosario could be one of the players who solves KU's potential 3-point shooting problem.
That shooting ability paired with his relentless motor and defensive instincts earned him a starting spot to open the season.
In KU's first scrimmage this past Friday against Louisville, Rosario was in the starting five over Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson and Elmarko Jackson, both of whom many thought could take that role from him.
His debut didn't go exactly as planned, as Rosario appeared in 19 minutes and missed all four of his shot attempts, including a corner three that nearly hit the side of the backboard.
Those struggles are to be expected for a young freshman thrust into a starting role so early in his career, but it doesn't mean he doesn't have a bright future ahead of him.
Just two years ago, Johnny Furphy was in a similar situation. He committed to KU late in the recruiting cycle, started the year off slow, yet eventually worked his way into the starting lineup before becoming a one-and-done NBA draft pick.
Rosario has already earned the coaching staff's trust in the preseason and shows many of his same traits. Coach Self has developed several under-the-radar off-ball wings like this before, from Furphy to Christian Braun (who he has compared Rosario's game to) and others.
Rosario still has plenty to prove and needs to find his niche at the college level, but if he continues earning Self's confidence and becomes more comfortable on the court, it is not far-fetched to think he could be a one-and-done himself.
And if that happens, it should be a pretty encouraging sign of how impactful he was for Kansas this season.