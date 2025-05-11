Former Kansas Basketball Star Zeke Mayo Auctioning Game-Worn Jerseys
Zeke Mayo wrapped up his college career where he had always wanted to play, right at home in Allen Fieldhouse. The Lawrence native had a strong run as a notable performer for the Jayhawks.
The 6-foot-4, 185 pound guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in a rather disappointing season for Kansas. There were a lot of ups and downs for Mayo personally as well.
Mayo received plenty of love from the loyal fans, but also received a lot of negativity after a tough performance following a disappointing loss. The most notable down moment being after the double-overtime loss to Houston at home - and Mayo deactivated his social media right after.
However, that isn't stopping him from selling that Houston jersey, or his senior night jersey either.
With Mayo's career over and no more income from NIL, he is looking to make some quick cash off his jerseys. Mayo is accepting any offers for the self-named "Houston Meltdown Edition" along with his senior night jersey, starting at $350.
Since he made this announcement, the reaction has been mixed. Social media went social media with some fans questioning his loyalty. Others say it is disrespectful to sell these jerseys, especially the senior night jersey, considering how special of a moment that night is supposed to be.
Mayo also announced on his Instagram story that he is at the Lawrence Sports Card Expo selling jerseys, shorts, warmups, and shoes.