ESPN Analyst Rece Davis Sees Kansas Jayhawks as Big 12 Title Contenders
The Big 12 is wide open this season, and for Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks, the potential for a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth is within reach, especially with the 12-team expansion and a wealth of returning starters.
One ESPN analyst sees the Jayhawks as serious contenders. On the latest episode of the “College GameDay Podcast,” ESPN’s Rece Davis predicted Kansas could surprise many in the Big 12 race.
“I’ll say in the Big 12, they’re not going to get the three-seed according to me, they will be the fourth seed. I think the Big 12 champion will be the Kansas Jayhawks,” Davis said on Wednesday. “I mean, you think about what this would mean historically, their last conference title was in 1968 in the Big Eight.”
Kansas returns Jalon Daniels at quarterback, who missed most of last season due to a back injury. If Daniels can return to form, the Jayhawks could be poised for a breakout year. However, Davis noted that the team’s success heavily depends on Daniels’ health.
“This could be the wrongest prediction that ever wronged if Jalon Daniels does not stay healthy,” Davis added. “That has been a massive issue for the last couple of years now.”
The Jayhawks’ offense is loaded with talent, returning standout running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., both of whom are on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award. The receiving corps is just as formidable, with wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, a preseason Biletnikoff Award candidate, and steady slot receiver Luke Grimm. Additionally, Kansas bolstered their offense with the transfer of Minnesota tight end DeShawn Hanika and the addition of former Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
The Jayhawks will kick off their season on Aug. 29 against Lindenwood, with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN+. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Kansas to see if they can capitalize on their returning talent and make a historic run in the Big 12.
