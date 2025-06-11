Former Kansas Jayhawk Teammates to Clash in UFL Championship Game
Kansas football alums Mason Fairchild and Bryce Torneden played together for one season in Lawrence back in 2019. Fairchild was a freshman who caught two passes for 32 yards, and Torneden was a senior safety who finished second on the team with 49 tackles. It was a year to forget on the field as the Jayhawks went 3-9.
Torneden now plays outside linebacker for the Michigan Panthers, and Fairchild is a tight end for the DC Defenders. The two squared off for the first time in their pro careers back in Week 6 of the United Football League (UFL) regular season, where Torneden's Panthers got the best of Fairchild's Defenders, 38-14.
Things will be a bit different, though, on Saturday as the two teams will play each other for the UFL Championship. Both teams finished second in their respective conference, and both teams upset their opponent in the semifinals to get to the big dance.
But only one former Jayhawk will come away with a title, but let's put that aside for now and recap how both have done this season and how they got to the UFL.
Fairchild went undrafted in last year's NFL Draft but did land with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
Unfortunately, Fairchild didn't make the Saints' opening day roster or practice squad roster and was released in late August. Fairchild then signed with the Defenders in December and finished the regular season with four catches for 26 yards and recovered a fumble on special teams.
As for Torneden, this is the 27-year-old's second season with the Panthers and fourth at the pro level. In seven games this year, Torneden posted eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and broke up a pass.
Torneden previously played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the now-defunct United States Football League (USFL) in 2022 and 2023 and has played the last two years in the UFL with Michigan. Torneden's best pro season was his rookie year back in 2022 when he was named to the All-USFL team.
We don't want to speculate here, but we wouldn't be surprised if this is Torneden's final season. His stats and playing time have dropped dramatically, and he's starting to get up there a bit in age.
Don't expect either Fairchild or Torneden to fill up the box score come Saturday, but give both credit for having nice seasons and getting themselves in position to win a title.
As for who wins Saturday's matchup (7 PM, ABC/ESPN+), we like the 3-point favorite Michigan. The Panthers crushed the three-time reigning champion Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, and they've been getting it done on both sides of the ball all season. It's hard to beat a team twice in the same season, but we're pretty confident Michigan gets it done against DC.