Jayhawks Offer Offensive Lineman Corey Laga: How Would He Fit With the Jayhawks?
It's been a rough stretch for Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks football program.
KU has lost three of its last four games and could miss out on a bowl game for a second straight season, despite all the excitement and talent coming into 2025.
However, Leipold has been great at hitting the Chicagoland area for talent, and he's pushing for good-looking junior offensive tackle Corey Laga out of Lemont High School in Illinois.
Leipold knows the area - he's been good with the Chicago area since his days at Division III juggernaut Wisconsin-Whitewater - and Laga would be a terrific signing if he comes to Lawrence.
Corey Laga's background
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder just finished his junior year and led the team to a 5-5 record and a spot in the IHSA playoffs. Laga only has two offers so far (Northwestern), per 247 Sports, but expect that number to increase.
Laga has more than enough time to catch college coaches' eyes, and if he participates in a couple of camps over the next six or eight months, don't be surprised if he has around 10 total offers.
Corey Laga's scouting report
Based on Laga's highlight film from this year, the junior is at his best as a run blocker and more than athletic enough to get to the second level and take on linebackers head-on. Laga might be a little light for your prototypical college tackle, which is why a move to guard might make sense.
That's not to say Laga is incapable of playing tackle at the college level, but based on his explosiveness and speed, college coaches might want to move him to guard and heavily use him as a pulling guard in the run game.
Either way, his speed in the open field as a blocker and quickness off the ball immediately stand out on film, and he's certainly a guy to keep an eye on moving forward.
Where we think Corey Laga ends up
Obviously, it's still really early, and Laga only has two offers, but my best guess is Northwestern. Lemont has had a couple of prospects end up in Evanston, most notably the Nagel brothers (Flynn, Brett, and Aaron), and Laga very well could be the next.
However, of course, a lot can change over the next 12 months.
In the meantime, continue to monitor Laga on the recruiting front and see what other schools offer him before his senior season starts.
At the very least, the Jayhawks are in the running for a potentially strong building block.