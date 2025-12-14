Kansas Basketball Commit Luke Barnett Off to an Impressive Senior Season

The 2026 recruitment class for Kansas basketball is regarded as one of the best in the country, and the most recent commit, Luke Barnett, is off to a hot start in his senior campaign.



Barnett, a four-star shooting guard, is a big-time stock riser in the class of 2026. His name started to become a common theme among college coaches last summer when he had multiple impressive showings for Arizona Unity, a program associated with the Nike EYBL Circuit.

This is nothing new for the California native, as he has always been a scoring machine. Barnett attends Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA. Last year, as a junior, he found no issue finding the bottom of the net, adding 21 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists a game to the stat sheet. He even capitalized on a career night with 55 points.

Over the past year, it has been known that Barnett can shoot the lights out, but coaches were looking to see more than just his shooting ability. Barnett is doing exactly that for Mater Dei this season.

Last week, Barnett went off in a win over San Juan Hills. He put up 32 points in just three quarters, putting on a scoring display all over the floor.



The sniper continued to shine from beyond the arc, but showed he can also create for himself around the rim, getting up for multiple dunks, while also getting off his quick release for multiple mid-range jumpers.

The more Barnett plays, the more he impresses and shows that he can be very effective in a Bill Self offense at Kansas. The Jayhawks are off to a hot start. However, this year, and mainly in previous years, the Jayhawks have struggled to find a pure shooter for their offense. Barnett is the answer for next year’s squad.

Barnett is working on continuing his overall game, but great teams have a sharp-shooter each year. Last season, Barnett made 94 threes in just 31 games. When he is surrounded by a floor general like Taylen Kinney next season, it can be a fun sight for Jayhawk fans.

Barnett’s senior season is just getting started, but it is a great sign to see he is already off to a scorching start for the Monarchs.



Although Bill Self’s 2026 recruitment class was already loaded, getting a player of Barnett’s caliber is a great get. The underrated guard has the potential to thrive in the Kansas system.