Kansas Cornerback Mello Dotson Signs With the Las Vegas Raiders

Jayhawks defensive back Mello Dotson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent on Saturday following the NFL Draft.

Jared Shlensky

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) celebrates after scoring a touch down during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mello Dotson had a senior season for the ages at Kansas. Unfortunately, come draft night, Dotson's name wasn't called.

But after the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, well, that's a different story. Dotson didn't have to wait long after the draft to sign with an NFL team as the Florida native signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

The All-American defensive back led the Jayhawks defense with five interceptions and seven pass breakups as a senior, leaving the Kansas football program as the school's all-time leader for pick-sixes.

Dotson is a long corner who has a knack for coming down with the ball, and electric with the ball in his hands after he takes it away.

And it's not like Dotson was a one-year wonder. As a junior in 2023, he had five picks, returning two for touchdowns, broke up seven passes, and made 49 tackles.

Expect Dotson to fill-in to his 6-1 frame over the next couple of years and at least make the practice squad, if not the active roster. The Raiders defense had its up and downs a year ago, and adding someone like Dotson is just what Vegas needs.

First-year head coach Pete Carroll is a defensive guy who's had a history of getting the best out of defensive backs, so don't be surprised if he does the same with Dotson.

