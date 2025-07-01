Lance Leipold and Kansas Make Intriguing 2026 Special Teams Addition
The Kansas Jayhawks recently made an intriguing addition to Lance Leipold’s tremendous 2026 recruiting class.
Ben Shipley, a punter from Cypress Woods High School, committed to KU on Monday night.
At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Shipley is a lengthy athlete with an incredibly strong leg.
According to his X account, he connected on all 41 of his extra point attempts and 5-of-7 field goal tries as a junior.
While he is open to both punting and place kicking, Shipley projects as a punter at the collegiate level.
In June, he participated in the KU Specialist Camp and quickly drew attention from the coaching staff.
Kyle Deween, the school's special teams analyst since 2024, reportedly directed the recruitment of Shipley.
“I decided to commit because [KU] really felt like home,” Shipley told JayhawkSlant. “As soon as I toured it to coming home, all of the coaches are amazing, and me and Coach Deween have built up a great friendship.”
Shipley is unrated in 247 Sports' national rankings, making him an under-the-radar get for the coaching staff.
Regardless, he could prove to be a solid punter in the future with the development of the Jayhawks' coaches.