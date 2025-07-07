KANSAS

Kansas Football Center Bryce Foster Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Kansas center Bryce Foster was the lone Jayhawk to receive Preseason All-Big 12 honors for the upcoming season.

The 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Teams (as voted on by Big 12 media members) were announced by the conference today, and one Kansas Jayhawk has found themselves on the list.

Redshirt-senior center Bryce Foster was named to the Preseason Offensive All-Big 12 Team following an impressive 2024 season, during which he started all 12 games at center and was named Second Team All-Big 12. This is the first preseason Big 12 honor in Foster’s career after transferring to KU from Texas A&M prior to the 2024 season.

Foster was part of an offensive line that gave up only 10 sacks last year – which was fifth best in the country – and helped pave the way for a record-setting year from ex-KU running back Devin Neal as the team averaged 211.4 yards rushing per game.

This is the second major preseason honor for Foster after being selected to Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Big 12 First Team last week. He is the only Jayhawk on this year’s roster to land on the Big 12 media preseason All-Big 12 teams.

Foster and the rest of the Kansas Jayhawks will kick off the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 23, against the Fresno State Bulldogs inside the revamped David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

