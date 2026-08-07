Kansas Could Have a Surprise QB Option if Tommy Castellanos Is Ruled Eligible

The state of the Kansas football quarterback room going into the 2026 campaign is grim. A proclaimed two-man battle between Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall may not even be a real competition, as head coach Lance Leipold recently said he plans to use both QBs throughout the season in different packages.



With the post-Jalon Daniels era beginning this year, the Jayhawks failed to address their quarterback needs in the offseason. However, the NCAA's broad injunction from a Colorado judge last week may give the coaching staff a chance at redemption.

Across college football and basketball, Class of 2022 athletes are suiting the NCAA left and right in hopes of gaining an extra year of collegiate eligibility. The latest player to do this is former Florida State, Boston College, and UCF quarterback Tommy Castellanos.



Castellanos is one of the more controversial signal-callers to grace Power 4 football in recent years. But, if KU is really, really desperate, it may not be such a terrible idea.

NEW: Former Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA, @PeteNakos reports.



Castellanos is seeking an injunction for a 5th year and to enter the transfer portal.https://t.co/OSjhDZTAnA https://t.co/6ZnNXerumI pic.twitter.com/em5XTtDZyR — On3 (@On3) August 6, 2026

Should Kansas Pursue Tommy Castellanos if He Hits the Open Market?

Castellanos is far from guaranteed an additional NCAA season, but his case is almost identical to dozens of other pending lawsuits. He played four years at the Division I FBS level without redshirting and wrapped up his senior season in 2025.



The Waycross, Georgia native has made plenty of headlines throughout his career, often due to his outspoken nature or off-the-field actions. He notoriously talked trash about Alabama last season, telling the Crimson Tide that Nick Saban could no longer "save them" before he helped the Seminoles upset them in an unexpected Week 1 victory.

On a more sour note, Castellanos is also known for a cocky attitude that sometimes draws criticism across the sport. He transferred from Boston College mid-season in November 2024 after being benched due to struggles in Bill O'Brien's offense, a decision that was highly questioned.

Across his time at FSU and BC, Castellanos finished with a 58.5% completion percentage, 6,374 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. This is production that associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki would kill in his offense for when the alternatives are two inexperienced quarterbacks who have started two combined NCAA games.

Castellanos excels when he's escaping the pocket and creating plays with his legs, similar to, though not exactly like, Daniels. While he is undersized at 5-foot-11, 201 pounds and isn't too accurate in the pocket, he has a strong arm and the veteran leadership needed to spark an offense. Needless to say, he'd win the starting job in the blink of an eye at KU.

Granted, most teams Castellanos started for were unsuccessful. However, when a former 1,000-yard rusher and potential dual-threat star hits the market, KU's staff would be committing malpractice not to at least consider pursuing him aggressively.



Perhaps Leipold and Co. genuinely think a tandem of Ballard and Marshall are the answer under center to get Kansas back to a bowl game. But if the program is genuinely invested in football now and will do whatever it takes to win games, sending the house at Castellanos is a must.